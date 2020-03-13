Governor Northam says there are now 29 coronavirus cases in VA

Governor Northam says there are now 29 cases of presumptive positive or confirmed cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning.

He provided the information while meeting Friday morning with health care providers about the virus in Richmond. He did not elaborate about where in the state the cases are.

The new numbers have not yet been added to the Virginia Department of Health coronavirus page.

Thursday, the governor announced a state of emergency in Virginia because of the growing number of cases.

