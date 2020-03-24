290 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in VA; Governor's briefing set for 2 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 290 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of noon Tuesday, including one in Halifax County.

It's not clear whether the new total reflects two new cases announced by Centra Health at a Tuesday morning news conference.

There are seven recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, and 45 people have been hospitalized. 4,470 people have been tested.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least Wednesday on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day.

Governor Ralph Northam will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak.

WDBJ7 will air the 2 p.m. news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

