Governor Northam to postpone action on teacher raises, tuition freeze

Gov. Ralph Northam plans to push back decisions on whether to give teachers and state workers raises, freeze in-state college tuition, and other new spending items in a proposed state budget in response to the coronavirus.

The governor wants lawmakers to revisit those spending plans after the state has a better idea of what long-term effects the pandemic will have be to the economy, his office said.

Northam has until Saturday to amended, sign or veto most legislation passed during this year’s legislative session, including the budget. Lawmakers will take up the governor’s vetoes and amendments during a one-day legislative session later this month.