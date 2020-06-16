Governor Northam to propose making Juneteenth a state holiday

Governor Ralph Northam plans to propose legislation that would make Juneteenth a paid state holiday.

At Tuesday afternoon's briefing, Northam said Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day and Jubilee Day, will be celebrated each June 19 if the legislation is passed into law.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger read federal orders that all people who had been slaves in Texas were free.

Northam said this Friday, June 19, the day will be observed by paid Virginia executive branch employees.

