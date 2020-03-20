Governor Northam's daily coronavirus briefing set for 11 a.m.

Governor Ralph Northam will hold a briefing Friday morning to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak.

WDBJ7 will air the 11 a.m. news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

The Virginia Department of Health updates its daily count at noon, so the 94 cases of coronavirus on the page as of Friday morning don't include the first confirmed southwest Virginia case announced Thursday evening, that of a Carilion Clinic patient from Botetourt County. Other jurisdictions across the commonwealth also announced confirmed cases late Thursday.

There are two recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, and 19 people have been hospitalized.

