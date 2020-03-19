Governor Northam's daily coronavirus news conference set for 3 p.m.

Governor Ralph Northam will hold a briefing Thursday morning to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak.

WDBJ7 will air the 3 p.m. (moved from 11 a.m.) news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

The update comes as the Virginia Department of Health reports 77 cases across the commonwealth as of Thursday morning, including two deaths.

There are no confirmed cases in the southwest part of the commonwealth.

