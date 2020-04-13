Governor Northam's proposal to delay the ban on skilled game machines makes some owners feel used

Just one month ago, the general assembly passed legislation

that would put a ban on skilled gaming machines.

However over the weekend, Governor Northam proposed a one year delay on that ban, with the condition that owners would be taxed on 35% of the revenue made by the machines.

Northam says that one year would create between $125 to $150 million in tax revenue for the state and that would go to help the homeless, nursing homes, and small business that have been impacted by COVID-19.

While there are some skilled gaming arcades that can now stay open for another year, Northam says he made this proposal for the restaurants, gas stations and other business that use the machines as another source of revenue that are on the brink of closing.

"I have had a lot of people communicate with our office and say can we please keep these games of skill in operation for another year and I think there is some willing for us to tax those." said Northam.

Owners in Pittsylvania County and Danville who did not want to speak on camera are happy to stay open another, but feel used if they'd still have to shut the machines down once the year is over.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.