Governor orders flags lowered Thursday in honor of Virginia Tech victims

Governor Northam has ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff Thursday, the anniversary of the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007 that took 32 lives.

The order reads, "This is to order that the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia is to be flown at half-staff on all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of the victims of the Virginia Tech shooting, their families, and the entire Virginia Tech community."

The order indicates the flag shall be lowered at sunrise Thursday, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

A student at the university shot and killed 32 people, then himself, making it the deadliest school shooting in US history.

