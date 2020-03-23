Governor plans updated brief on VA coronavirus at 2 p.m.

Governor Ralph Northam will hold a briefing Monday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak.

WDBJ7 will air the 2 p.m. news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

The Virginia Department of Health updates its daily count at noon, so the 219 cases of coronavirus on the page as of Monday morning don't include other local cases announced since Sunday afternoon.

There are three recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, and 32 people have been hospitalized. 3,337 people have been tested.

