Governor refutes social media rumors of him traveling to Outer Banks

Governor Ralph Northam’s Office is responding to rumors circulating on social media that he is violating his own stay-at-home order.

Many viewers have forwarded WDBJ7 and sister station NBC12 Facebook posts claiming the governor has spent time at his home in the Outer Banks.

A spokesperson refutes those claims, saying Northam owns a home in the Outer Banks he has not visited since travel restrictions have been in place.

“These rumors are absolutely false. Gov. Northam has been working on behalf of Virginians seven days a week and has not left the Commonwealth since the stay-home order went into place. Anything else is a lie. People spread lies all the time for political gain, and they should be ashamed of themselves,” a statement said.

If people are seeing vehicles parked at the home, the governor's office says that's because his neighbors have permission to park there.

Also, WRVA news is reporting a check of flights at First Flight Airport in North Carolina shows no evidence of a flight.

A major with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office said it is a rumor and that Northam has not been to his vacation home in North Carolina.

