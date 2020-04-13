Governor schedules 2 p.m. briefing as COVID-19 cases rise in VA

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,747 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Monday morning. That's up from 5,274 reported Sunday.

There are 149 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth as of Monday, up from 141 Sunday, and 903 people have been hospitalized. 41,401 people have been tested. VDH has not been reporting numbers of people who have recovered, saying that information is not gathered by individual health agencies across the state.

VDH says the count of new cases Sunday may have been underestimated, but Monday's count is back on track.

Click here to see all the breakdowns.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Governor Northam has issued a "stay-at-home" order for people who didn't have to go out.

Northam will hold another briefing Monday afternoon to update the commonwealth on the outbreak.

WDBJ7 will air the 2 p.m. news conference, with a live stream here, and share it from the governor's Facebook page.

