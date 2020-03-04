Governor sets news conference about coronavirus for Wednesday morning

Governor Ralph Northam has scheduled a news conference to talk about preparations by the state of Virginia for coronavirus.

You can watch a live stream beginning about 10 a.m. Wednesday. Click here for the live stream.

A current outbreak that started in China has spread across the world, with at least nine confirmed deaths in the United States.

The Virginia Department of Health says there are no confirmed cases in the commonwealth, with 11 potential cases having tested negative.

