Governor to provide update on coronavirus around the commonwealth

Governor Ralph Northam will hold a briefing Tuesday morning to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak

WDBJ7 will livestream the news conference here and on our Facebook page.

The announcement comes in the wake of the Virginia Department of Health reporting the death of a hospitalized patient who had tested positive for coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Peninsula Health District says the patient was a man in his 70s who acquired COVID-19 through an unknown source. The cause of death was respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19.

This is the second death statewide connected to coronavirus.

The state has 51 confirmed cases as of Tuesday morning, still none reported in the southwest region.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.