Governor to update commonwealth on coronavirus status this morning

Governor Ralph Northam will hold a briefing Wednesday morning to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak.

WDBJ7 will air the 11 a.m. news conference, plus offer a livestream here and share it on our Facebook page.

It will also be available on the governor's Facebook page.

The announcement comes as the Virginia Department of Health reports 67 cases across the commonwealth as of Wednesday morning, including two deaths.

There are no confirmed cases in the southwest part of the commonwealth.

