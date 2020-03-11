Governor will address coronavirus in Virginia this morning

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam plans a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss coronavirus in the commonwealth, with updates and the state's efforts to respond.

When he last had a news conference about the virus, last week, there were no confirmed cases in Virginia. Since then, the Virginia Department of Health is reporting eight confirmed or presumptive cases, but none in the southwest portion of the commonwealth.

The governor is scheduled to speak from Richmond at 10 a.m.

