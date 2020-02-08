Governors discuss key issues in the nation's capital

Governors from across the country are in Washington for an annual meeting to discuss kitchen table issues for their constituents.

Governors and other leaders gather for the first Plenary Session on Saturday at the National Governors Association conference in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. (Source: Gray DC)

Chief among those concerns this year: improving the nation's roads, airports and public transportation.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the governors are a lot less divisive than the current political climate in Washington, so they enjoy working together on issues that directly impact residents of each state across the country.

Governor Polis said he wants to lower healthcare costs for Coloradans. He said they are making progress in saving residents money, but they have more to do.

“There’s little bits and pieces that different states are doing, Republican and Democrat. We want good ideas from the left, the right, the middle, from all over. Because Americans and Coloradans are just tired of being ripped off on healthcare. So, we’re doing some of it already-we’ve got reinsurance, we ended surprise out-of-network billing, but we got a lot of great ideas from other folks," said Polis.

The Governors will hear from top leaders during the series of panels. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be speaking Saturday afternoon and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be speaking to the group on Sunday.

The conference continues through the weekend.

