Grand Ole Opry member, Jan Howard, dies at 91

FILE - In a March 18, 1974 file photo, Country music star Jan Howard performs during the Grand Ole Opry's last show at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.Howard, who had a No. 1 country hit “For Loving You” with Bill Anderson and wrote hits for others like Kitty Wells' “It's All Over But the Crying,” died Saturday, March 29, 2020 at age 91, according to an announcement by the Grand Ole Opry. She was 91. (AP Photo/John Duricka, File)
NASHVILLE (AP)-- Singer-songwriter Jan Howard has died at 91. The Grand Ole Opry announced her death Saturday; she had been a member for almost 50 years.

Howard's hits included “For Loving You," “Evil on Your Mind,” “Bad Seed,” and her first success, “The One You Slip Around With.”

She also wrote the songs “It’s All Over But the Crying” and “I Never Once Stopped Loving You.” She had her biggest success as a duo with Bill Anderson, including “I Know You're Married," “Someday We'll Be Together” and"For Loving You," which spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard country chart in 1967.

 