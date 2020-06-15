Grandin Theatre to stay shut until further notice

The historic Grandin Theatre will not be welcoming moviegoers back for the foreseeable future.

According to an announcement made on the theatre's Facebook page, the Grandin Theatre Foundation is shutting its doors for now "due to growing concerns regarding the spread and proliferation of the coronavirus." The Grandin Theatre Foundation operates the Grandin Theatre facility (1310 Grandin Rd. SW, Roanoke).

There are still ways you can help support the organization:

-Donations:www.grandintheatre.com/donate

-Concessions: www.grandintheatre.com/foodanddrinks

-Email marketing@grandintheatre.com for private rentals

-Movie passes:www.grandintheatre.com/giftpasses

-VOD passes: www.grandintheatre.com

-T-shirt: https://bit.ly/30J9GWz

