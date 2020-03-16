Grandin Theatre to close for two weeks

The Grandin Theatre Foundation announced Monday it will close for two weeks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Beginning 9 a.m. March 16 through at least Friday, March 27, the Grandin Theatre Foundation will be closed in order to encourage social distancing and aid in preventing the spread and proliferation of COVID-19.

"As school -systems, local governments, sporting events and mass

gatherings continue to be postponed or canceled, we feel it is our obligation to the public at large to follow line and encourage everyone to limit their public interaction," Executive Director Ian Fortier said in a news release.

The foundation plans to reassess the situation and make a decision whether to re-open on March 28 or to extend the closure.

