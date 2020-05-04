Grandin Village businesses relying on community support to keep doors open

Grandin Village has been described as it's own little city within the City of Roanoke.

Now, they need the community's support more than ever before. Things look a little bit different this year in the Grandin Village.

"Usually this time of year we're hosting the Grandin Chillage and we've got every restaurant with all the outside dining full," said John Bryant, member of the Grandin Village Business Association.

Now, the only way you're enjoying their food is by take-out.

"All of the businesses are trying to do the best they can to get folks to come down and shop but also be really safe while they're down there", said Bryant.

The business are adapting, however there is a real fear over the question, "Do we recover from this and how?"

"You go a month and a half at this point without regular income and everyone has to be questioning how much longer they can keep it up," said Bryant.

Jenny Prickitt sold her store "New 2 Me Consignment Boutique" right at the beginning of the pandemic. Because the new owner didn't own the store before February 15, she didn't qualify for a lot of the loans that are out there now, which has caused them to get creative with sales.

"She's got a new website that is up and going which is great and she is open again, she is open by appointment and if people come by she will definitely let them in with social distancing and masks and gloves," said Prickitt.

Some business within Grandin Village have received Paycheck Protection Program loans, and others haven't.

Stressing the importance of shopping local, now more than ever.

