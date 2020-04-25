Grandin Village Farmers Market goes no-touch

Fresh and locally grown produce is still available this spring, but the farmers markets carrying those products look a little different this season.

The Grandin Village Farmers Market was open Saturday, but instead of walking the booths, customers were driving through.

LEAP organizes the market every year, and this season, they’ve created a no-touch system because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers pre-order what they want from vendors at the LEAP Online Marketplace and then drive-through to pick it up.

“We are just trying to help everybody both figure out how to get their products into the world into the hands of people who need them and want them and also make sure people are still able to access this food,” says Kelly Key, LEAP Program Coordinator.

The Grandin Farmer’s Market is open every Saturday. Organizers say they will continue this drive-through model until it is safe to provide a more traditional farmers market experience.

The LEAP online marketplace can be reached here.

