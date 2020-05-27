Grandson of COVID-19 patient says 104-year-old grandmother contracted it at Hillsville nursing home

The family of a 104-year-old woman now fighting the coronavirus in the hospital says she contracted it from her nursing home.

Her grandson told WDBJ7 Tuesday that while he believes her caretakers are doing everything they can to the best of their abilities, he's not pleased about the way the outbreak at the facility has been handled.

The positive COVID-19 cases in Carroll County Tuesday were logged at 84, up 20 cases from Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health's website.

The Mount Roger Health department told WDBJ7 last week most cases were connected to large families. But we now know at least a quarter of them might have come from the Hillsville Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Mary Jett is one of those 84 cases.

She is a 104-year-old resident of the center who celebrated this milestone birthday in late April on the other side of a window from her family.

"She knew we were there but that was about the best we could do," said Franklin Jett, her grandson.

He said she's lived in the Hillsville Health and Rehab Center for two and a half years.

"The staff is sort of like her family there and they take good care of her," he said.

Jett said March 13 was the last day he could visit before doors were closed to visitors.

"So I went and seen her on that day and explained to her what was going on and that it could be a while before we could see her," he explained in an interview with WDBJ7 over Zoom. "Of course, couldn't have dreamed that it would be this long!"

Weeks later, on April 29, he said he learned an employee at Hillsville Health and Rehab tested positive and was isolating at home.

"I asked if the staff had been tested at that time, and was told that they were just following their corporate and CDC guidelines of checking temperatures," he said. "Instead of every 12 hours, they were going to check them every eight hours. And they were also going to do extra cleaning, wear masks, things of that nature."

But May 10 he said he got word another employee tested positive, and that several staff members were sent home with a fever. Again, he said, he inquired about testing throughout the facility.

May 12 his grandmother's hall was tested. On May 14, he got the bad news.

"It's really a worst-case scenario," he said. "It's something we thought of from day one that could happen and it's happening all over the country. And it's certainly not a call you want to get because she's at 104. You know obviously she's still very active and loves to play bingo, and loves to do arts and crafts, and loves to spend time with her family. And so at that point, you just weren't sure if you'd ever get to see her again."

Jett said communication with his grandmother and the staff caring for her became spotty. While he said he only got updates every few days, he was understanding.

"You know the facility, again, I think they're doing the best they can," he explained. "You know they've tried to maintain communication with us as best they can. They're very short staffed. I think they're overwhelmed. They've had staff that are sick, they've had staff that has quit and I think they're just doing the best they can."

Then Friday, May 22, Jett said he received a bundle of letters in the mail. The letters from the facility were from three different dates.

The first one, dated May 12, confirmed three staff members were positive. The next letter, from May 14 said 16 residents were positive or probable positive. And a May 19 letter said there were 24 positive or probable resident cases.

But Jett said he received a phone call from the facility later Friday night, which explained that there were more cases since the last letter. But he said that message did not give an exact or estimated number of total positive patients.

"When you hear the numbers are going up, even though I already knew my grandmother had it, you know at that point we started to be concerned about what level of care they could provide for them," he said.

Saturday, he said his grandmother's health declined and she was taken to a hospital for care. As of Tuesday morning, he said she was doing well.

"She said she's ready to get out of there and get back and see her family," he said with a smile. "So that's what we're aiming for."

Jett said he believes the facility is doing its best at the local and corporate level, but wishes more testing was done sooner.

"I know the Saber Healthcare, their corporate office, was following those guidelines probably the best they could, but just the guidelines theirself [sic] I think were flawed," he explained. "You know, the first person tested positive and we lost valuable time to be able to maybe test the staff and isolate and contact trace and things of that nature to maybe help prevent a large spread. It might not have made a difference, we might not ever know that. I think we have to do everything possible through testing and early intervention to be able to take care of our most vulnerable population."

Before speaking with Jett, WDBJ7 reached out to Hillsville Health and Rehab Center, which referred this reporter to its corporate office in Ohio. Nancy Istenes, who said she was Saber Healthcare Group's Chief Medical Officer, wrote in an email Friday:

“The facility acts in the best interest of its residents to promote their health, safety and welfare. We have worked closely with the Department of Health and continue to follow all necessary guidelines. We have established a personalized care plan for any affected resident and have routinely updated all residents and responsible parties regarding their condition and care. Due to HIPAA regulations, we cannot comment on any personal health information.”

WDBJ7 also reached out to the Mount Rogers Health District for more information. Karen Shelton. the executive director of the district office told us in an email that VDH does not reveal the names of people or facilities or businesses that have COVID.

Shelton said in her email, "I can tell you that the Mount Rogers Health District has worked with every Long Term Care Facility, LCTF, within the District to discuss best practices and keep them updated on CDC and VDH guidelines for best practice."

Meanwhile, Mary Jett remains in the hospital, fighting to get back home.

"We're hopeful," Jett said of his family, "and praying it's a good outcome."

