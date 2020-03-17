Grassroots group of Blacksburg businesses turn to each other for help

Downtown Blacksburg was quiet Tuesday. It was both unusual and heartbreaking for the small businesses that count on Virginia Tech students to keep them afloat. Even while social distancing, some businesses are coming together to help out

At at a corner table at Zeppolis in Blacksburg, fear brought business owners together, when a pandemic threatens to tear them apart.

"I guess the biggest concern is being able to pay the bills," said Terri Welch, Owner of Wine and Design in Christiansburg.

She was one of several business owners Cody Thompson invited to this working lunch.

"It's really, really tough," said Thompson, Owner of Zeppolis. "Sunday night I came back to a meeting and tried to attempt to tell the staff that we're going to have to be shutting down the restaurant and I pretty much cried through the whole thing."

Thompson said he's already seen a 30 percent downturn, but fears losing half of his business or more. He's offering take out, and converting the staff he hasn't let go, to delivery service.

The owner of a new gluten-free bakery is here.

The now-absent students account for 60 percent of Sharon Kyanka's business and almost 100 percent of her worry.

"It's just hard because I'm a brand new business owner," she said through tears. "So this is definitely a learning curve and a big impact."

It's much the same for Blacksburg Boxing and Gym owner, Kevin Bowen. He said he's thinking about trying to monetize online workouts people can join from home, since his student base won't be there to support him.

"Now that most of them are potentially now coming back, you know we're gonna have that next six, eight week period where they're not here and then after that, it's summer," Bowen said with a nervous smile. "So we're gonna have to survive basically next five, six months without 60 percent of our membership not being town so we're gonna be looking for additional ways to keep the doors open and stay open as long as we can."

Bowen and others have come together today to bring their issues and their ideas to the table.

Welch has started selling art kits to customers instead and offering instruction over Facebook.

“Art is a therapy and it’s wellness," she said.

She and the others are swapping ideas, compiling resources and offering help where they can.

“This community is amazing, we come together when things go wrong. And they do go wrong," Welch said. "But that’s what I love about living in the New River Valley, is everyone coming together.”

Thompson said he believed the small meeting went well, it's just something they wish they had done sooner and with more people. To keep the gathering under ten people, they had to scale back.

A representative with the Town of Blacksburg administration also attended the meeting, and was on hand to answer questions and share resources with the businesses represented.

Thompson said they'll be working with the Town for guidance as well as applying for loans to keep them afloat.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

