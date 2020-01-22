Grayson County Sheriff vocal about gun control legislation

Hundreds of law enforcement officials were in Richmond Monday to work the Lobby Day event, but many law enforcement officials were in Richmond to attend the event and voice their opinions.

"We are constitutional officers. We are sworn to uphold the constitution of the United States and the constitution of Virginia. These gun control bills are unconstitutional and if passed as proposed, they will not be enforced in Grayson County," said Sheriff Richard Vaughan.

He first made that statement Monday to several different media outlets. A video of it posted on Twitter has over 2 million views.

Vaughan, who has served in law enforcement for 25 years - the last 12 as sheriff - says his reasoning for going to Richmond boils down to his support of the second amendment.

"A lot of our legislators in Richmond I think, to quote our attorney general, were "ginned up" by some of these gun activists and in fact it was not; this was a grassroots movement that actually started out in Southwest Virginia and central Virginia and moved that way," said Vaughan.

This past December Grayson County became a second amendment sanctuary and Vaughan was vocal then about his support of the second amendment.

But he's now getting push back on social media about his comment that new proposed bills, if approved into law, wouldn't be enforced.

"If they pass the General Assembly as proposed, they will not be enforced. There is a lot of discretion that we can use with that, we can either warn, summon or arrest individuals when we encounter a criminal offense, so hopefully these bills do not pass, but if they do, I'm sure there's going to be injunctions filed," said Vaughan.

He also believes legislation isn't the answer to gun violence, but rather stricter jail sentences and more money toward mental health.

"Anywhere there has been a gun crime, my heart goes out to them, but gun control is not the answer."

