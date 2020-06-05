Great Beginnings Academy helps to takeout hunger

Over the last six weeks, more than $75,000 has been raised to help support local businesses while feeding needy families through the 7 Weeks To Takeout Hunger initiative.

Local non-profits have led the way to help those suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the groups taking part is Great Beginnings Academy, which had their normal after-school program drastically changed when the pandemic hit.

Gail Brown said the pandemic has exposed a need they want to meet.

“We have a lot of parents who have 5 or 6 kids. We have parents who take care of other family members. We have parents who take care of their elderly parents as well as their children and other children,” Brown said.

During week one, Great Beginnings Academy handed out 65 meals purchased from local restaurants. However, the need was so great that they have doubled that number every week since.

Robert Miller picked up a meal for himself and other elderly residents who were unable to get out of their home.

“So many people haven’t gotten their stimulus checks, and they’re hurting right now,” he said. “A lot of people, they just can’t get out because of the position they are in because they don’t have any funds coming in.”

Organizers are hoping to raise $100,000 by the time the campaign ends on June 12.

To donate, head to https://www.cfwesternva.org/takeouthunger/

