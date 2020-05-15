Greenbrier Resort to reopen May 22

After a two-month halt due to coronavirus concerns, "America's Resort" is getting set to open its doors again May 22.

“The health and safety of our valued guests and Team Members is our top priority, and we have taken the advice from local and national health officials on what is best for their safety throughout this entire process,” said The Greenbrier's president. “We are confident now that we are ready to open with new procedures in place, and we are excited to bring our guests back to experience the Greenbrier traditions that they love so much.”

According to the facility's website, a handful of new safety procedures and precautions will be in place for guests and employees to safely return. These include:

-Temperature screenings for all employees

-Full-time teams to sanitize high-touch public areas

-Special attention paid by housekeeping to high-touch areas in each room

-Restaurant seating adjusted for additional distance

-Meal reservations spread out further to avoid back-up

-New outdoor dining set-ups to provide additional space and new experiences for guests

-Each department has a new COVID-19 plan to maximize health and safety of guests

-Large number of hand-sanitizing stations placed around the property

-Guests who are showing potential indicators of illness or that have knowingly been exposed to others with the coronavirus are asked to postpone their trips to a later date



Additional procedures and guidelines can be found by visiting https://www.greenbrier.com/.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.