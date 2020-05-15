Greenhouses packed with customers on reopening day for nonessential businesses

Many greenhouses and nurseries were already open before Friday because they are considered an essential business. But with restaurants and shops opening, more people are out and about. And that led to an influx of people shopping for plants and flowers. Country Corner Garden Center was packed Friday with customers.

"They've been inside so long, the weather's nice, beautiful plants for gifts or for themselves, and I'm sure probably Lowe's, Home Depot, other places are probably the same too," Country Corner customer Tom Coffey said.

REOPENING VIRGINIA: Phase One underway

He says he expects Country Corner to only get more crowded this weekend.

