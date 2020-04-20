Greenway closure prompts council comments

As Roanoke City Council discussed the response to COVID-19 Monday, citizens spoke for and against reopening the Roanoke River Greenway.

Members held their second virtual council meeting, coming together online.

Citizens who signed up to speak, included two health professionals who support the continued closure of the greenway and others who are calling for a structured re-opening.

"And by doing this it would allow our residents to recreate and travel safely while limiting congestion and improving access to areas with enough space for appropriate social distancing," said Stephen Ambruzs.

"I believe any relaxation on social distancing measures would negate any gains we have achieved in preventing new cases," said William Cliff.

City Council referred the comments to the city manager, and did not take any action on the issue during Tuesday's meeting.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.