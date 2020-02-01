Gretna Fire and Rescue's only Fire Tanker was hit in a head-on crash Friday night

Gretna Fire and Rescue crews responding to a call ended up in their own emergency Friday night. A car crashed head-on with the department's only fire tanker, which is a truck that helps carry water to a scene.

Mud and cracks--that's what is left behind from a wreck Friday night involving a car and the Gretna Fire and Rescue's only fire tanker.

"Your heart sinks when you hear your guys have been in an accident," Ryan Crews, Deputy Chief for Gretna Fire and Rescue, said.

A car hit the tanker head-on, sending the car's driver and the two Gretna firefighters riding in the truck to the hospital.

"Just minor injuries, just a precaution, treated and released that night. There was one occupant in the passenger vehicle, we had to perform a door pop to remove him. He was sent to the hospital with minor injuries and treated and released that night as well," Crews said.

Around 7:15 Friday night, Cews was riding in the first truck on the way to investigate a call. His truck just passed the intersection at Chaney Lane and East Gretna Road, when he says an 84-year-old man pulled forward and hit the fire tanker.

"Just make sure to stop. Just because you see one fire truck, doesn't mean there might not be another one behind it, so just be aware of your surroundings and pay attention because more than likely if there's one, there's going to be another behind it," Crews explained.

He says it is crucial to be aware of sirens and flashing lights.

"If you're traveling down a highway and red lights and sirens approach you, just slow down and pull to the right. If you're sitting in an intersection, just stay put and wait [un]til we pass," Crews said.

The insurance will assess the tanker on Monday, but Crews says it may be out of service for good. In the meantime, Blairs Fire and Rescue donated one of their two tankers to Gretna.

"It's a brotherhood, it really is, and we feel for each other, so if something like this happens, people come from everywhere to lend a hand.

Charges in connection to this crash are still pending.