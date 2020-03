Gretna man diagnosed with COVID-19, pneumonia, dies in North Carolina hospital

A Gretna man died Wednesday morning around 4:30 after battling COVID-19 and double pneumonia, according to his family.

66-year-old Landon Spradlin was a pastor in Gretna before starting a traveling ministry with his wife.

March 17, Spradlin was admitted into the Atrium Cabarrus Hospital in Concord, North Carolina after testing positive for coronavirus, and was sedated the next day.

His daughters say Spradlin suffered from bronchitis and life-long asthma.

Spradlin's wife, Jean Spradin, is in isolation in North Carolina after testing negative.

