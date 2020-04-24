Griffith says plan needed to begin reopening economy

9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith says the latest round of coronavirus relief should help struggling businesses, but the state and nation also need to develop guidelines that will allow more businesses to reopen.

Griffith spoke with WDBJ7 Friday morning.

He said Congress is trying to build a bridge to a time when the economy is recovering.

He said the package the House of Representatives approved onThursday is a step in the right direction, but he said we need to start laying out a plan to reopen the American economy.

"I think there are some guidelines the state should be working on," Griffith said. "I've encouraged the Governor to do that, to look at some ways that we can look at reopening the economy, because if we're going to wait until there is no more COVID-19, then we're going to kill the economy."

Griffith said he believes there are appropriate precautions that would allow many restaurants and other businesses to serve more customers, while protecting public health.

