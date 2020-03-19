Grocery Stores working to restock shelves

Stores across our region continue to try to keep up with demand as certain products fly off the shelves.

"There was no toilet paper, the paper towels were out, the toilet paper was out, the Kleenex, there were maybe 5 or 6 boxes," shopper and Roanoke native Linda Hammed said.

An almost empty aisle--that's what Hammed saw on her trip to Kroger in Towers Plaza. She says she's never seen anything like this before.

Shoppers have been flocking to grocery stores. To keep up with demand, Kroger is now limiting toilet paper, paper towels and tissue sales to one per customer.

"It's only fair that everybody gets something, you know, it's not fair that somebody goes out with a buggy full and the next person goes in and doesn't get any," Hammed said.

A spokesperson told WDBJ7, trucks with supplies are arriving daily, and they are working closely with suppliers to restock. The chain is also limiting its hours to give associates more time to stock shelves and clean.

"It will be restocked, it's just a matter of getting here when they do," Hammed said.

Just on the other side of Kroger, The Fresh Market told WDBJ7, they have been receiving shipments throughout the day. They are working closely with their partners and suppliers and are looking at food service distributors as another potential source for high demand items. Their hours are also limited, and they have reserved 8 a.m. to 9.am. every Monday through Friday for senior shoppers.