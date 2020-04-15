We're first responders too, say grocery workers

For Kristy Vance, not even two decades working for Kroger could prepare her for life during the coronavirus pandemic.

"You're gonna be scared that you'll bring the virus home to yourself as well as your family," said Vance.

As essential employees, grocery workers like Vance are still on the job, coming into close contact with other staff, and hundreds of shoppers a day.

That's why Vance, and her union, the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, are now calling on Gov. Ralph Northam to designate grocery workers as first responders.

The UFCW represents grocery workers at Kroger, Giant Foods, Safeway, and others. Their hope is that this move would give grocery workers access to free testing and personal protective equipment.

The union says several states, including Michigan and Vermont have already taken this step. They also say this is an urgent issue, claiming there have been 14 cases of COVID-19 among grocery workers in the Commonwealth so far.

The UFCW isn't alone in this push. The CEO of Kroger, Rodney McMullen, released a statement Tuesday saying "we urge our national and statewide elected leaders to act now and protect these essential workers.

WDBJ7 reached out to Gov. Ralph Northam's office for a response. In an email, Northam's office said the Governor "appreciates this input and will continue to explore a variety of options to keep Virginians safe."

For now, Kroger workers in the Commonwealth are considered essential, and as a result do have access to prioritized child care. At least some Kroger locations in Southwest Virginia also have PPE on hand and available for employees.

A Kroger spokesperson told WDBJ7 that "some supplies have started to arrive. We will continue to advocate to government officials at all levels for help securing a priority place in line for all grocery store workers."

For her part, Kristy Vance said she's not trying to be prioritized above doctors, nurses and others dealing with coronavirus patients directly.

"We totally understand," she said. "We don't want to take that away from them. We just want to be next in line."

