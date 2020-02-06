Groups raising money to improve access to Appalachian Trail on McAfee Knob

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club are working to raise $200,000 to improve access to the trail at McAfee Knob.

Currently, there is a small parking lot there frequently used by hikers.

The groups are hoping to raise enough money to purchase seven acres of land next to the lot and gift it to the National Park Service so they can expand the parking and amenities offered.

VDOT is also working to improve that area for pedestrians and drivers by adding a pedestrian bridge for hikers to more easily reach the trail from the parking lot.

“It’s become more and more popular over time, there’s been a lot more pedestrian demand, at this location along Route-311, it is a primary road, it is on a mountaintop, it kind of sits in a curve, there’s definitely some challenges there for pedestrians,” said Jason Bond with VDOT Communications.

VDOT has all the $2.9 million in funding it needs for the project.

The department plans to hold a public open house to discuss the bridge project in May.

Construction is not slated to begin until at least Spriof 2024.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.