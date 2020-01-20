Groups gather at Capitol Square for gun rights rally

With tens of thousands people expected for Monday's Lobby Day at Capitol Square in Richmond, people started gathering early Monday in anticipation of a massive gun rights rally.

With Democrats leading the way at this year's General Assembly and expected to push forward gun control bills, gun rights activists are looking to have their voices heard by lawmakers.

The rally is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency days ahead of the rally, banning all weapons including guns from Capitol Square, where the event was set to be held. Militia groups and white supremacists were among those expected to mix with gun-rights activists, raising fears that the state could again see the type violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017.

