Groups leave Roanoke area to have voices heard at Richmond gun rally

Several groups left the Roanoke area Monday morning to head to Richmond for the gun rights rally on Capitol Square.

WDBJ7 photo

The annual Lobby Day, with the public having a chance to have voices heard by lawmakers, is seeing a much bigger presence by the public this year, with Second Amendment proponents concerned about gun control bills being proposed in the General Assembly by Democrats who now are have a majority in the General Assembly.

At the Roanoke Park and Ride in Hanging Rock, more than 150 people gathered on buses to head to Richmond to be part of the rally.

Participants who spoke to WDBJ7 said they were hoping for a safe and peaceful rally with the simple goal of having their voices heard.

