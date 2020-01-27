Grown Here at Home: VWCC Arboretum raising money to replace gazebo

The Community Arboretum at Virginia Western Community College is quite beautiful; and in maintaining that beauty, they’re replacing the gazebo.

"The arboretum is 26 years old, dedicated back in 1993. And the gazebo is starting to show its age. It needs some enhancements, and due to some state construction regulations, we’re required to replace the structure," said Clark BeCraft, horticulture program coordinator at Virginia Western Community College.

The gazebo will cost about $70,000.

"We don’t receive any state funds to maintain the two-acre arboretum so we rely on private funds or friends and contributors to help do that," Clark said.

They're raising money, and you can buy a brick paver to help out.

"You can put your name on there, or a name in honor or in memory of someone or a special event," Clark explained.

The pavers will be the floor of the new gazebo, but you don’t have to buy a brick paver to give. You can go to the Arboretum page on Virginia Western’s website to donate.

To shake things up in the best way possible, a very generous someone is hoping to encourage more giving with a challenge.

"An anonymous donor has offered a $25,000 matching challenge for this gazebo fundraising campaign. Any funds that come in now will be matched dollar for dollar up to $25,000, which is a huge help to help us reach our goal to start construction in the summer or fall of 2020," Clark explained.

Construction on the gazebo will begin once they’ve raised a little over half of the funds. It will take about three to four months to complete the project.

