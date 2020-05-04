Grown Here at Home: Local farmer finding ways to keep going through pandemic

Navigating through this season of our lives has its own challenges, but we are resilient, and so are our local farmers. Even during this pandemic, people are coming out to the farm stand at Woods Farm in Franklin County. It's something Mark Woods is very thankful for.

"People are coming out. We're keeping the social distancing and everything like that. But you know, it's been good. I've been very blessed," said Mark Woods, owner of Woods Farm.

When the stay-at-home order was put into effect, Mark, like everyone else, wasn't sure how things would go.

"I'm not the only one in this boat that's invested all this material to be sold and then you start scratching your head. You know, two of my markets are shut down except for my garden center here on the farm. And I was like, what are we gonna do? How are we gonna do this? We kept on going, kept on doing our thing in the greenhouses and everything," explained Mark.

One of the fruits of that labor are the many flowers they have for sale. They might be just the thing to give the special woman in your life for Mother's Day.

"We've got several hanging baskets, several flowers, and planters and different things here," said Mark.

Mark is choosing not to worry about tomorrow, because each day has enough worries of its own. He's finding the good even when circumstances aren't ideal.

:It slowed everybody down put you back to the core roots of where you come from, of your family and staying home interacting with your kids, and family and everything like that.

An encouraging word, when we've got to hold onto faith and hope.

"We gotta keep chuggin' along. We can't just give up," said Mark.

The farm stand at Woods Farm is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They always have a current list of what's available on their Facebook page. Click here for a look at what they have.

Woods Farm is located at 2921 Naff Road in Boones Mill.