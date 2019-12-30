Grown Here at Home: A look back at all things agriculture in 2019

Our Grown Here at Home series began 2019 out in the field at Beaver Dam Farm in Botetourt County. From harvesting the seeds to watching them grow -- those sunflowers gave us a lot to talk about.

And how about Organic Black Garlic? Who knew something like that even existed? Obis One, the largest producer of it in the country, is housed in Blacksburg.

Virginia Western Community College launched an agriculture degree program.

And Virginia Tech is doing a lot of research on soybeans. From taste-testing happening in the lab to using drones and robots to learn the best growing methods on their SmartFarm. The technology they're developing will help farmers in the future.

The kids at Lord Botetourt High School are getting hands on with the animals there and learning how to plant a garden. What's happening on campus has changed so many of their lives for the better.

Then there's Mark Woods. He talked peaches, Mother's Day flowers, and even made apple butter. They're some good people out at Woods Farm in Franklin County.

And what better way to spend a Saturday than with the cutest kids and some of the most loving people as members of Church Alive International planted a garden for an elementary school during their Serve Day. That just makes you feel good inside.

It's been quite a year, but here's what you should take away from all this.

What's grown here at home starts with more than just seeds sown in the ground. It starts with caring hands, a kind heart, and the faith that when you put your hands to the plow, something special is going to come out of it.

