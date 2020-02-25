Grown Here at Home: Buy local seasonal food through LEAP Farm Share program

LEAP’s Farm Share Program is making it easy for you to support your local farmers.

"The general idea is you buy a share in a farm, or in this case many farms, so we purchase from several local farmers and create boxes of food for people here in the Roanoke community," said Kelly Key, program coordinator.

You can get a box of veggies, just fruit, or both. There’s even a winter share. And you’re not limited to buying just one share either.

"The main season shares are 24 weeks long. You pay one lump fee and you get food every week throughout that entire season," explained Key.

There’s also two vacation days factored in, so you can miss a week or two, if you need to.

Last year, LEAP sold nearly 200 shares, and this year they’re looking to expand. They also offer the Farm Share at half price for anyone on SNAP, Medicaid or WIC.

"We do try to help people out. We provide a newsletter with recipe ideas and tips on how to store this produce if you’re not familiar with everything you’re getting. You will get a couple of new items you’ve probably never tasted or seen before, which is an aspect that a lot of people enjoy," said Key.

The program is reaching more people. This year, it’s expanding to Carilion and the New River Valley.

"It’s cool to broaden people’s horizon as to what’s available locally, and how to use it, and that it tastes delicious," Key said.

The deadline to register for the Farm Share is April 17. You’ll want to do it sooner than later because the program does fill up.

Click here for more information.

