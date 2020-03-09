Grown Here at Home: Check the seed packet before you start planting

Inside a high tunnel at Fields Edge Farm in Floyd, things are growing. High tunnels are a great tool for farmers.

"It protects the plants from the wind and the frost and all the elements. We can control everything here so we can continually plant and continually harvest," said Kat Johnson, produce manager.

It's not the same as a greenhouse, though.

"A greenhouse usually has a heater in it, so this is just heated by the sun," explained Kat.

If you don't have a high tunnel or greenhouse, no worries, you can still go ahead and start some seeds indoors.

"Some things that they can start seeding now would be things in the cabbage family or brassicas -- kale, mustard, cauliflower turnips -- that sort of thing," Kat said.

If you plant those cold crops now, by the time the last frost rolls through, they should be ready to put into the ground. While you're picking out your seeds, the packet has a lot of good information that will help you.

For example, on a seed packet you'll find a variety name, the Latin name of the plant, even how many seeds are in the packet.

"You'll also find how many days to maturity it will take to harvest this after you seed it. So that might inform you if you want to harvest this on a certain date, how many days in advance do you need to see it," explained Kat.

Here's something else that's good to keep in mind, too.

"All seed companies are required to sell viable seeds. They can't sell you duds. So there might be a percentage on your seed packet that lets you know when they tested that seed, and what percentage of them germinated or became a plant," said Kat.