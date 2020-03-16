Grown Here at Home: Field Edge Farm in Floyd hosting workshops for gardeners of all skill levels

Fields Edge Farm in Floyd will be turning into a classroom this year. They'll be holding workshops to help you grow your best garden yet.

WDBJ7 photo

Let's start with seeding. Now's the time to start those winter crops. Here's one way to do it.

"When you're filling a tray you want to make sure that all the cells are evenly filled," explained Produce Manager Kat Johnson.

The soil is important. Kat uses a moistened soil mix made for seed-starting.

She explains you'll want to pile the soil on top of the tray and then level it out slowly, so you're putting even pressure over each of the cells. Before planting the seeds, make a dibble in each cell. Kat says you don't want to do a really deep hole because for most seeds you just want to bury them twice as deep as the seed is large.

Kat is planting cauliflower, and the seeds are very small. Only one seed will go in each cell. You don't want to do more than that.

"So when we plant these out, they'll be spaced far enough apart to accommodate the size of the cauliflower," Kat said.

To finish things out Kat puts a drier soil mix on top, evens it out, and sticks a label in there. This is the type of thing you'll be learning at the first of five workshops at the farm.

"Farmer Jason is going to lead folks through all different ways of starting plants, whether it be by seeding in a flat like we did, or in the field, or even taking cuttings so that you can have a lot of success in your garden and make your work go far," explained Kat.

The first workshop is Sunday, March 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It costs $40. You'll get to take some baby plants home, and you'll be treated to a farm fresh lunch after class. There's only 25 spots, so register now if you're interested.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.