Grown Here at Home: Group re-launching The Giving Garden in Salem, invites you to help

Behind First Presbyterian Church in Salem, you’ll find The Giving Garden. I know, it doesn’t look like much now, but that’s all gonna change soon.

"We’ve taken the past year to regroup, form new partnerships, and figure out a way to better grow the food, better manage volunteers and we are working to re-launch the garden this year," said Rachel Burks.

After doing some research they found there are certain areas that have a greater need for access to fresh produce.

"A lot of people are located more than a mile away from the grocery store," explained Sarah Nguyen.

"It’s a really important time for us to be able to grow produce and increase access to produce in our community," Burks said.

They’re taking action. They’ve been having meetings, sharing ideas and making plans. Other churches and Virginia Tech students are getting involved.

"We reached out to different food pantries and different partners that we’re hoping to get the produce to and get a list of the types of fresh produce that they typically use -- [like] tomatoes, cucumbers, things that they are familiar with and know how to cook with. We’re hoping to have a section of just some fun vegetables. We’re partnering with a culinary class that teaches culinary skills in the community so maybe there will be some novel vegetables and they can learn how to cook something cool," explained Nguyen.

Their goal is to build 25 raised beds. They’re working to raise $10,000 and they’ve already raised over $2,000. But even if you can’t donate to the cause financially – you can still get involved. Maybe you can share your expertise or offer your time. Many hands make light work.

If you believe there’s a need you can fill, they’d love to have your help. You can contact them by visiting The Giving Garden Facebook Page. Just shoot them a message and they’ll get back to you as soon as they can.

