Grown Here at Home: Hollins University to host the Budweiser Clydesdales

As thousands watch the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Roanoke, many will have their eyes set on the Budweiser Clydesdales. While they're here, they'll be staying at Hollins University.

"We're all gonna be star struck, we're all gonna be fan girls, we're gonna be giddy with excitement when they arrive," said Sherri West, Hollins University head coach and director of riding.

It won't be the Clydesdales' first stay at Hollins. They have stayed in the past for other events, like the Roanoke Valley Horse Show. Ten of them will be on site. When they arrive, the horses living at Hollins will probably be wondering, "What's going on here?"

"They're probably going to be, at least for starters, a little bit alarmed with the sheer size of the Clydesdales," Sherri explained.

She also said, just the sound of their hooves hitting the pavement will be enough to make their ears perk up. The riding staff at Hollins will be around if the Clydesdales crew needs any help. But other than that, for them, it will be more about learning than doing.

"I'm excited to be able to see what goes into taking care of them on a day-to-day basis. Horses are very much like people. They have different personalities, they have different likes and dislikes and so, hopefully, we'll have the opportunity to interact with those horses and get to know them a little bit better," Sherri said.

