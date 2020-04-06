Grown Here at Home: Franklin County farmer explains challenges, rewards of job

No matter the weather or time of year, there's always something for Mark Woods to do. He's a third generation farmer working on his family's farm in Franklin County. The days are long, and sometimes uncertain.

"You've got to have the knowledge to know when to spray, know when to fertilize. It's a lot of long hours. When these greenhouses get going, I'll spend eight to 10 hours a day when it starts in May of just watering, because we do it all by hand. We have to go to class every year. You've got to be an electrician, you've got to be a plumber," explained Mark.

Then there's the financial side of it.

"You've got to know when to save money here, so you can have it over here. You can't just go spend, spend, spend. You've got to save for the rainy day. And that's part of farming. You've got to know when to hold 'em and know when to fold 'em," Mark said.

Just like any business, farmers have to change with the times. Many are adding to their operations to keep income coming in throughout the year. Even considering all these things, Mark wouldn't change a thing about what he does for a living.

"I really enjoy it, because you see, you take it from the seed, to the plant, to the finished product, and you get to see the customer's smile on their face when they get the final product in their hand," said Mark.

It's a satisfaction you just can't beat.

Mark says the farm stand is open for another season. It's open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's at 2921 Naff Road in Boones Mill.

