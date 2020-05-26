Grown Here at Home: What you need to know before picking your own strawberry's at Scott's Strawberry Farm in Moneta

At Scott’s Strawberry Farm in Moneta, the people are out and picking the best strawberries they can find.

"The season’s been really good, and I think most people are pleased with them," said Joyce Mitchell of Scott's Strawberry Farm.

One group of kids filled their buckets to the top. And it seems as if the people aren’t shy when it comes to getting a heaping helping of strawberries. Some have even come back for their second and third go around. However, if you plan to venture out into the fields, you gotta come equipped.

"Have a mask on and gloves, but little children do not have to have them. But the adults, to go in the field, we need it because of the virus," explained Mitchell. "In this field right now, it’s plenty berries but you’ve got to pull the straw back and stuff, but it’s a good berry," she said.

And a good time, if you’re looking for something to do. It’s one of those things anyone can do no matter how young or old. And the fruits of your labor will be so, so good.

