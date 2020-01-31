Gun bills advance, debate continues in Richmond

The debate this week in the House of Delegates was passionate and predictable, with seven on the eight measures Governor Northam proposed before the special session last summer winning approval in the House of Delegates.

"I don't think we're surprised," said Mitchell Tyler, Co-owner of SafeSide Tactical. "I think we sort of knew what was dyed in the wool as far as how the votes were going to go."

Tyler said the level of concern among his customers remains high.

Among the bills that cleared the House this week, legislation creating an Extreme Risk Protective Order is at the top of their list.

"That red flag law is what is giving legal gun owners the most heartburn I guess, because we're not sure about the process," Tyler said. "And as these types of laws have been coming up in other states, and have been challenged in other states, the real concern is consistency."

Catherine Koebel is active in the Blue Ridge Coalition Against Gun Violence.

"I think the House is doing a great job. We expect all eight of these bills out of the House eventually," Koebel said. "We expect the Senate to do their job and do the same thing."

She said she believes the gun legislation is long overdue. And she said her allies understand the fight isn't over.

"We've seen good things so far, but our side is watching very closely," she told WDBJ7. "We are not kicking back."

