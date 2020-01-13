Gun bills get closer to becoming law in Virginia

In Richmond Monday, a number of high-profile pieces of gun legislation took a step toward becoming law.

Extreme risk protective orders, universal background checks, and limiting handgun purchases to one a month all got the go-ahead from the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Pro- and anti-gun groups packed the hearing room.

The bills were advanced on a largely party line basis, with Democrats arguing the new laws are urgently needed, and Republicans saying the bills are being moved forward too quickly.

Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Mount Vernon) says, "We don’t consider everyone extremists and fanatics. There’s a lot of hyperbole getting thrown around here.:

Sen. Mark Obenshain (R-Harrisonberg) says, "There’s a desire to move along a bill that is deeply and fundamentally flawed,"

Some lawmakers say there are tweaks they want to see made to some of these laws before they go up for a full vote on the Senate floor.