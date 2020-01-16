Gun groups want firearms ban at Virginia rally overturned

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Gun-rights groups are asking a judge to block the Virginia governor's ban on firearms at a massive pro-gun rally scheduled for next week.

Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday announced a state of emergency and banned all weapons from the rally at the Capitol. He cited threats that armed militia groups were planning to attend.

Virginia GOP leaders want Governor to back up claims of credible threats

The Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gunowners of America filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking an injunction against the ban. Richmond Circuit Court Judge Joi Taylor said she would issue her ruling later Thursday.

 