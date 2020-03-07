Gun measures clear legislature, while budget negotiations continue

The General Assembly approved more gun measures Saturday, including universal background checks on all gun purchases, and a one- handgun-a-month requirement.

Work continued on other legislation, including a new two-year state budget.

By the time, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn lifted her gavel on Saturday morning, all hope for an on-time adjournment had vanished.

Even the opening prayer, referred to a time when lawmakers might return to complete their business.

The new majority in the General Assembly brought new priorities and a crush a legislation, creating a major challenge for lawmakers to complete their work during the 60-day session.

"I worry that we’ve taken so much on," said Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-Bath County). "There was so much pent-up demand. A lot of people wanted to solve every problem they could think of this year, and that’s meant there’s been an incredible pressure from a time standpoint to get things done. And a lot of serious topics have just not had enough time and enough consideration."

The gun measures approved Saturday are now headed to the Governor’s desk.

With the exception of a ban on the sale of military-style assault weapons, all of the Governor’s gun proposals have now been approved in some form by the General Assembly.

Other bills that were still in conference committees Saturday evening included legislation authorizing casino gambling, and raising the minimum wage.

